Show Info: April 3, 2019

David’s Beef Back Ribs

Click here for David’s Beef Back Ribs … indoors!

Honadle’s Fine Chocolates

It’s a brand new chocolate shop in Hartville. Bob Hohenadel makes their hand-stripped chocolate eggs.

1138 West Maple St., Hartville 44632

I-X Indoor Amusement Park

NOW – April 22, 2019

I-X Center

www.ixamusementpark.com

Peppers 101

Roberto Boliver from Lucky’s Market in Cleveland talks the difference between bell peppers and more.

11620 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland 44102

Verdi’s Market

8720 Mentor Avenue, Mentor

Stone phone number: 440 266 8400

http://verdisimportedfoodsdeli.com/

Candy Free Easter Baskets

Think beyond the candy. Jordan Morse from Learning Express Toys in Westlake shares great ideas for candy-free Easter baskets.

30061 Detroit Rd., Westlake 44145

Kline Exteriors

Warmer weather is just around the corner. It’s time to start thinking about your outdoor living space – including the deck. Scott Wengerd from Kline Exteriors has details.

Spring Accessories for Pets

Milo & Me combines love for fashion … and dogs! Owner Jessica Smith shares fun spring accessories for pets.

18117 Detroit Ave., Lakewood 44107