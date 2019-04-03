Show Info: April 3, 2019
David’s Beef Back Ribs
Click here for David’s Beef Back Ribs … indoors!
Honadle’s Fine Chocolates
It’s a brand new chocolate shop in Hartville. Bob Hohenadel makes their hand-stripped chocolate eggs.
1138 West Maple St., Hartville 44632
I-X Indoor Amusement Park
I-X Indoor Amusement Park
NOW – April 22, 2019
I-X Center
www.ixamusementpark.com
Peppers 101
Roberto Boliver from Lucky’s Market in Cleveland talks the difference between bell peppers and more.
11620 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland 44102
Verdi’s Market
8720 Mentor Avenue, Mentor
Stone phone number: 440 266 8400
http://verdisimportedfoodsdeli.com/
Candy Free Easter Baskets
Think beyond the candy. Jordan Morse from Learning Express Toys in Westlake shares great ideas for candy-free Easter baskets.
30061 Detroit Rd., Westlake 44145
Kline Exteriors
Warmer weather is just around the corner. It’s time to start thinking about your outdoor living space – including the deck. Scott Wengerd from Kline Exteriors has details.
Spring Accessories for Pets
Milo & Me combines love for fashion … and dogs! Owner Jessica Smith shares fun spring accessories for pets.
18117 Detroit Ave., Lakewood 44107