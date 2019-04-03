Search underway for 16-year-old girl in Ballville Township
BALLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Alexia Genzman was last seen Tuesday, April 2 at 10:30 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a green Victoria’s Secret hooded sweatshirt and green sweatpants.
She is 5′ talls and weighs 100 lbs.
According to the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Genzman has been entered into a nationwide computer system as a missing juvenile.
Call the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office if you can help (419)332-2613.
