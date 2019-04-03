Search underway for 16-year-old girl in Ballville Township

Posted 8:57 am, April 3, 2019, by

Alexia Genzman, Courtesy: Sandusky County Sheriff's Office

BALLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Alexia Genzman was last seen Tuesday, April 2 at 10:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a green Victoria’s Secret hooded sweatshirt and green sweatpants.

She is 5′ talls and weighs 100 lbs.

According to the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Genzman has been entered into a nationwide computer system as a missing juvenile.

Call the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office if you can help (419)332-2613.

Other missing cases here.

Google Map for coordinates 41.297281 by -83.143457.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.