REPORT: Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan to announce presidential campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Democratic Representative Tim Ryan is expected to announce his presidential campaign this week, according to Buzzfeed.

Ryan is reportedly scheduled to appear on The View Thursday to talk about politics.

Ryan is also hosting a rally in Youngstown on Saturday. He has invited local organized labor leaders to attend the event.

Bill Padisak, president of the Mahoning-Trumbull AFL-CIO, said he has been asked to assist with the rally.

Padisak told FOX 8 he believes Ryan is going to announce his candidacy for presidency.

FOX 8 has reached out to Ryan’s office for comment and is currently waiting for response.

Ryan has been in Congress since 2003 and has considered running for higher office previously.

