Police: Teen found in Ohio says he’s missing Illinois boy who was kidnapped 7 years ago

AURORA, Ill. — Authorities in suburban Cincinnati say a teenage boy claimed to have escaped Wednesday morning in southwestern Ohio after being kidnapped seven years ago.

Police are trying to determine if the boy is Timmothy Pitzen who disappeared in Illinois in 2011 after authorities said his mother took her own life.

PITZEN: Here is part of the police report from Sharonville, which got a call as this all unfolded this morning. Teen who was found claims two "bodybuilder type" male kidnappers held him in a local motel – @WCPO https://t.co/cZnTMahSvT pic.twitter.com/ScSQ2gc3IX — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) April 3, 2019

Police in Sharonville, Ohio, said in a short incident report that a 14-year-old boy told authorities Wednesday that he had “just escaped from two kidnappers” he described as white men with body builder-type physiques. They were in Ford SUV with Wisconsin license plates and had been staying at a Red Roof Inn.

The boy told police that after his escape he “kept running across a bridge into” Kentucky.

Police believe Amy Fry-Pitzen picked up her 6-year-old son from school and took him to the zoo and a Wisconsin water park before she apparently killed herself. Her body was found with her wrists slit in a Rockford, Illinois, hotel on May 15, 2011.

The FBI said in a statement that its offices in Louisville and Cincinnati were working with local law enforcement and Aurora police on a missing child investigation. The FBI offered no other details.

Aurora Police Sgt. Bill Rowley said Aurora police can’t provide any additional information at this time either. Rowley reportedly said “It could be Pitzen. It could be a hoax.”