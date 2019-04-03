N.C. lawmakers consider online registry for animal abusers

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two lawmakers are pushing for a proposal that would create an online registry for animal abusers in North Carolina.

According to WRAL, it would operate in the same way as a sex offender registry and would include the offender’s name, mugshot and other details.

First time offenders would remain on the registry for two years, while repeat offenders would stay on the list for five years.

The paper reports that repeat offenders would also not be allowed to own animals during that time.

Several other states are considering similar registries.