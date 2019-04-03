Mentor, Painesville to battle in court over road connecting the two cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- It`s a battle at the border. The cities of Mentor and Painesville are fighting it out in court over a heavily traveled road that connects the two.

There was steady flow of customers Wednesday inside the Easy Stop Mini Mart on Diamond Centre Road in Mentor but owner Don Ashba is anxious.

"I’m kind of stunned. When I built this place and put it here, it was under the premise of these 600 people from the apartment buildings coming here,” said Ashba.

He poured his life savings into the place so the idea of Diamond Centre closing is a nightmare.

“It will ruin us, put us out of business. I’ve been here 18 months, we work 12-18 hour days to make this work,” said Ashba.

But that’s exactly what Mentor City Council voted to do Tuesday night after talks over a road-expansion agreement with the City of Painesville and Shamrock Business Center came to a standstill.

And just one day later, Painesville filed a lawsuit in return and was granted a temporary restraining order to prevent Mentor from closing the road.

Both cities say Shamrock reneged on an agreement to add a third lane to Diamond Center in exchange for access to Cobblestone Apartments.

Both cities declined on-camera interviews due to the pending litigation, however Mentor said Diamond Centre was designed to withstand around 12,000 cars a day.

Right now, the road has upwards of 19,000 to 21,000.

Both cities will appear in Lake County Common Pleas court Thursday.

If the temporary restraining order is lifted, Mentor says Diamond Centre Road will close Sunday morning.

Blockades would go up at the Mentor-Painesville border, which is located right behind Home Depot.