Massive whale mural in Cleveland to get facelift

CLEVELAND-The whale wall you see on the side of the Cleveland Public Power building off I-90 in Cleveland will be restored soon.

The artist best known for the 30,000 square foot marine life mural, Wyland, was in town Wednesday to kick off his foundation’s annual national outreach effort for water conservation.

Wyland also painted with more than 80 children from the Cleveland school district.

He said the mural is about much more than just something to look at.

Wyland said he’s also painted with more than 1 million kids, adding they’re the key to keeping our environment protected.

Wyland will be back to restore the mural in June. The mural, entitled “Song of Whales,” is part of the one of the world’s largest arts-in-public places projects, with 100 murals created in a 30-year span in 17 countries.