Man charged in hit-and-run crash, accused of slamming into construction workers in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Heights police on Wednesday announced charges against a man in a hit-and-run. 

According to a press release from police, on Tuesday, Wiley Bridgeman, 64, of Richfield, was charged with one count of vehicular assault and one count of stopping after an accident.  He was taken into police custody after receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Then, the press release states, on Wednesday morning, Bridgeman was also charged with a separate count of aggravated vehicular homicide, and a separate count of stopping after an accident.

Bridgeman is accused of speeding through a construction zone on Cedar Road near South Green Road last week, and slamming into two construction workers, who were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say he continued another four miles down Cedar Road, before slamming into two telephone poles.

As FOX 8 News first reported after the crash, Bridgeman served 39 years in prison after being convicted of murder. But, he was released in 2014, after being cleared of the charge when a witness recanted his testimony.

In 2016, Bridgeman was awarded $2.4 million by the State of Ohio for wrongful imprisonment.

