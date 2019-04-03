× Mac & Cheese Stroll 2019 returns to Willoughby

Back for the second year, the Mac & Cheese Stroll Willoughby is coming in April. Each restaurant will be serving up their own special version of this comfort food. At check in, you’ll receive your passport that you’ll use to walk around and sample each of the locations mac and cheese. As you taste, they will mark off your passport. Also, each location will offer a drink special good for ticket holders only. Check out the locations and their items below. This is going to be a super fun day in DTW.

Buy tickets to Mac & Cheese Stroll Willoughby

Participating Locations

GROUP A

Ballantine

Food Sample : Pepper Jack Chicken Mac n Cheese Topped with Crispy Bacon

Drink Special : Glass of Cabernet Sauvignon – $4 Ticket Holders | $6 Non Ticket Holders

Sol

Food Sample : Jambalaya Andouille Crawfish Mac n Cheese

Drink Special : Glass of Spanish Wine – $4 Ticket Holders | $6 Non Ticket Holders

Willoughby Brewing Company

Food Sample : BBQ Chicken Smoked Cheddar Mac n Cheese

Drink Special : Peanut Butter Porter – $4 Ticket Holders | $6 Non Ticket Holders

Nickleby’s Roundbar

Food Sample : Mojo Marinated Braised Pork Mac n Cheese

Drink Special : Blue Moon Draft – $2 Ticket Holders | $3 Non Ticket Holders

Chagrin River Diner

Food Sample : Jalapeno Mac n Cheese Poppers

Drink Special : Arnold Palmers – $3

GROUP B

The Morehouse Willoughby

Food Sample : Smoked Gouda Mac n Cheese

Drink Special : Corona & Corona Light – $2 Ticket Holders | $3 Non Ticket Holders

Frank and Tony’s Place

Food Sample : Hot Gypsy – Classic macaroni and cheese with added peppers and onions along with a fiery kick

Drink Special : Yuengling Golden – $3.25 Ticket Holders | $4.25 Non Ticket Holders

Garage Bar Willoughby

Food Sample : Dirty Mac & Cheese Ball

Drink Special : Bushmills Red Bush & Gingerale – $5 Ticket Holders | $7 Non Ticket Holders

Spirits in Willoughby & Winery

Food Sample : Hollywood’s Special Southern Mac n Cheese

Drink Special : 21st Amendment Sparkale Draft – $3 Ticket Holders | $4 Non Ticket Holders

Barrio Tacos

Food Sample : Chili Con Queso Mac n Cheese – Pulled Pork, Chicharron Crumble, Pickled Rhubarb, Cilantro

Drink Special : Rhubarb Margarita – Olmeca Altos, Rhubarb, Lemon, Orange Flower, Soda – $5 Ticket Holders | $8 Non Ticket Holders

***10 LOCATIONS ALL SERVING UP THEIR OWN TAKE ON MAC & CHEESE

Check In : The Morehouse