Mac & Cheese Stroll 2019 returns to Willoughby
Back for the second year, the Mac & Cheese Stroll Willoughby is coming in April. Each restaurant will be serving up their own special version of this comfort food. At check in, you’ll receive your passport that you’ll use to walk around and sample each of the locations mac and cheese. As you taste, they will mark off your passport. Also, each location will offer a drink special good for ticket holders only. Check out the locations and their items below. This is going to be a super fun day in DTW.
Buy tickets to Mac & Cheese Stroll Willoughby
Participating Locations
GROUP A
Ballantine
Food Sample : Pepper Jack Chicken Mac n Cheese Topped with Crispy Bacon
Drink Special : Glass of Cabernet Sauvignon – $4 Ticket Holders | $6 Non Ticket Holders
Sol
Food Sample : Jambalaya Andouille Crawfish Mac n Cheese
Drink Special : Glass of Spanish Wine – $4 Ticket Holders | $6 Non Ticket Holders
Willoughby Brewing Company
Food Sample : BBQ Chicken Smoked Cheddar Mac n Cheese
Drink Special : Peanut Butter Porter – $4 Ticket Holders | $6 Non Ticket Holders
Nickleby’s Roundbar
Food Sample : Mojo Marinated Braised Pork Mac n Cheese
Drink Special : Blue Moon Draft – $2 Ticket Holders | $3 Non Ticket Holders
Chagrin River Diner
Food Sample : Jalapeno Mac n Cheese Poppers
Drink Special : Arnold Palmers – $3
GROUP B
The Morehouse Willoughby
Food Sample : Smoked Gouda Mac n Cheese
Drink Special : Corona & Corona Light – $2 Ticket Holders | $3 Non Ticket Holders
Frank and Tony’s Place
Food Sample : Hot Gypsy – Classic macaroni and cheese with added peppers and onions along with a fiery kick
Drink Special : Yuengling Golden – $3.25 Ticket Holders | $4.25 Non Ticket Holders
Garage Bar Willoughby
Food Sample : Dirty Mac & Cheese Ball
Drink Special : Bushmills Red Bush & Gingerale – $5 Ticket Holders | $7 Non Ticket Holders
Spirits in Willoughby & Winery
Food Sample : Hollywood’s Special Southern Mac n Cheese
Drink Special : 21st Amendment Sparkale Draft – $3 Ticket Holders | $4 Non Ticket Holders
Barrio Tacos
Food Sample : Chili Con Queso Mac n Cheese – Pulled Pork, Chicharron Crumble, Pickled Rhubarb, Cilantro
Drink Special : Rhubarb Margarita – Olmeca Altos, Rhubarb, Lemon, Orange Flower, Soda – $5 Ticket Holders | $8 Non Ticket Holders
***10 LOCATIONS ALL SERVING UP THEIR OWN TAKE ON MAC & CHEESE