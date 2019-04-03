Man charged with killed Beachwood High teacher and woman in car crash faces judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sanford Doss, 31, had a first appearance Wednesday on two charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault in the deaths of Beachwood High teacher Art Gugick and Barbara Becker.

Police say Doss ran a red light Saturday at the intersection of South Woodland and Warrensville Center road, and hit an Uber driver’s vehicle.

The crash killed Gugick and Becker, who were in the back seat.

Doss has multiple driving violations on his record.

Doss waived his first appearance and his case will be bound over to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court.

His bond has been set at $250,000.