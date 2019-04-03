LIVE: Beachwood High School honors life of math teacher killed in car crash



BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Beachwood High School is closed Wednesday to honor Arthur Gugick.

The beloved math teacher was killed in a car crash Saturday.

The school is holding a memorial service in the auditorium from 8:30 a.m. to 10 for Gugick.

The event is open to the community and former students are invited to return and pay their respects.

Counselors will also be available after the memorial service for those who need them.

Funeral services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Rd in Cleveland Heights at 11 a.m.

