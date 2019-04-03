Indiana school district turns unused cafeteria food into take-home meals for kids

ELKHART, Indiana – Elkhart schools in Indiana are teaming up with a non-profit for a pilot program that provides weekend meals to students.

WSB spoke to folks who work at the non-profit Cultivate.

“Mostly, we rescue food that’s been made but never served by catering companies, large food service businesses, like the school system,” said Jim Conklin. “You don’t always think of a school.”

“Over-preparing is just part of what happens,” said Conklin. “We take well-prepared food, combine it with other food and make individual frozen meals out if it.”

“At Elkhart Community Schools, we were wasting a lot of food,” said Natalie Bickel, student services. “There wasn’t anything to do with the food. So they came to the school three times a week and rescued the food.”

20 students will receive a backpack with eight individual frozen meals every Friday until the end of school.