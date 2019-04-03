Identical twins named Valedictorian, Salutatorian at Toledo-area high school

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two identical twin brothers in Toledo are receiving the highest academic honors they can receive in high school. One is Valedictorian and the other, Salutatorian.

According to WTVG, Deontae and Denotrae Wright, 17, are the Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively, of Scott High School.

“We both like to compete against each other,” Deontrae told the news outlet, “That’s what made us Valedictorian and Salutatorian, because we want to score higher than each other.”

Deontae, the first-born twin, holds a 4.5 GPA and Deontrae holds a 4.4.

It was reportedly hard for the boys to calculate who would end up Valedictorian.

“Our GPA’s would switch back and forth,” Deontae allegedly said, “It feels awesome knowing that I put in the work and got something out of it. It feels great at the end of the day.”

Both boys have secured full rides to The Ohio State University and plan to major in electrical engineering.