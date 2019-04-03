I-Team: Man deported 6 times found in Northeast Ohio again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team has found a man thrown out of the U.S. six times before has just been indicted on federal charges after getting arrested in Lorain.

The US Attorney for Northeast Ohio has indicted Jose Medina Gomez.

Investigators say he has no right to be in America, but he keeps coming back again and again. And, we’ve learned he also has been convicted of impaired driving charges six times in Northeast Ohio.

This comes after the I-Team has shown you, in the last year, other similar local cases. One man who had been deported three times then got convicted of a child sex assault in Cleveland. And months ago, a man who’d been deported several times ended up caught on Cleveland’s west side.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said, “There are broader networks in play here.”

Herdman says his office is prosecuting about 100 immigration cases a year in our area.

Jose Medina Gomez arrested this time after investigators got a tip. But how can someone like that keep getting back in the US?

The feds are targeting underground networks moving people, guns, drugs, and money. Sometimes doing it all at once.

Herdman added, “If you’re moving a person, you can move kilos of cocaine or heroin. And you certainly can move bundles of cash in the other direction.”

In this case, the suspect with all those driving convictions makes you wonder. How did he have a license, if he’s here illegally? Not entirely clear. But investigators believe he used many different IDs.

And consider what happened in Erie County. Erie County sheriff’s deputies stopped Jose Medina Gomez two years ago and cited him for having a suspended license, and he never showed up for court.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said, "He certainly had a valid driver’s license, valid OL (operator’s license) number while he was suspended. He also had a valid social security number.”

The new indictment means Jose Medina Gomez could do prison time before getting deported again.

The man in this country illegally convicted last year for the sex assault ended up with two more years added to his sentence for the attack.

But you see how easy it can be to hide on your streets even after getting thrown out of the country.

The U.S. Attorney added, “We’ve even seen individuals who’ve reentered just a few months after they’ve been removed through the immigration court system.”

