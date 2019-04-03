I-TEAM: Fired RTA driver getting job back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned an RTA train operator has reached a settlement to come back to work after he’d been fired for how he rolled through a rail line work zone.

Last week, the I-TEAM revealed video showing what led to the firing of Anthony Hollins.

His RTA train barreled into a work zone, and a flagman at the edge of that work zone radioed to a control tower that the train had blown past a red flag.

Yet, video showed the flagman had a yellow flag at his side and did not wave anything.

So, Hollins fought back for his job.

The union says he will get his job back while working through a last-chance agreement and he has agreed to give up any back pay for the time he was off the job during the investigation.

RTA says he will go through retraining and a drug test.

Spokesperson Linda Krecic said in a statement,

“…Mr. Anthony Hollins was in violation of the rules in effect in a moving work zone and failed to stop in that zone. Mr. Hollins has served a severe disciplinary penalty.”

The statement also said,

“Safety is our Number One concern at RTA, and we take every measure possible to ensure the safety of all of our employees, our work crews and our passengers.”

RTA says rail operators should come to a stop anytime they roll up to a work zone regardless of what color flags a worker may be showing.