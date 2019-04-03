Heinz introduces Kranch sauce: A combination of ketchup, ranch

Posted 3:39 pm, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, April 3, 2019

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Heinz has released yet another flavor combination to their condiment lineup.

Kranch, a combination of ketchup and ranch, is now available.

Heinz is hosting a Klaim My Kranch sweepstakes and asking social media users to tweet using #KlaimMyKranch and #sweeps for the opportunity to win a bottle of the  new sauce.

100 social media users will win one 19 oz. bottle of Heinz Kranch Sauce.

CLICK HERE to read the full sweepstakes rules.

The release of Kranch comes less than a month after Heinz’s release of  two new mayonnaise mashups — Mayocue and Mayomust, mayonnaise with barbecue sauce and mustard, respectively.

Heinz also released its first mayonnaise combination, Mayochup, last year.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.