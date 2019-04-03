Heinz introduces Kranch sauce: A combination of ketchup, ranch

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Heinz has released yet another flavor combination to their condiment lineup.
Kranch, a combination of ketchup and ranch, is now available.
Heinz is hosting a Klaim My Kranch sweepstakes and asking social media users to tweet using #KlaimMyKranch and #sweeps for the opportunity to win a bottle of the new sauce.
100 social media users will win one 19 oz. bottle of Heinz Kranch Sauce.
CLICK HERE to read the full sweepstakes rules.
The release of Kranch comes less than a month after Heinz’s release of two new mayonnaise mashups — Mayocue and Mayomust, mayonnaise with barbecue sauce and mustard, respectively.
Heinz also released its first mayonnaise combination, Mayochup, last year.
