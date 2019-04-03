Heinz introduces Kranch sauce: A combination of ketchup, ranch

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Heinz has released yet another flavor combination to their condiment lineup.

Kranch, a combination of ketchup and ranch, is now available.

You asked for it. We’ve answered. Guess our next flavor mashup.

Every comment gets you closer to the reveal. https://t.co/1lMIRayby4 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 2, 2019

Heinz is hosting a Klaim My Kranch sweepstakes and asking social media users to tweet using #KlaimMyKranch and #sweeps for the opportunity to win a bottle of the new sauce.

100 social media users will win one 19 oz. bottle of Heinz Kranch Sauce.

Kranch sauce is here! Reply with #KlaimMyKranch and #Sweeps and we might just give you one of the first 100 bottles. No purchase needed, rules in bio. pic.twitter.com/5UE53AGPbB — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 3, 2019

CLICK HERE to read the full sweepstakes rules.

The release of Kranch comes less than a month after Heinz’s release of two new mayonnaise mashups — Mayocue and Mayomust, mayonnaise with barbecue sauce and mustard, respectively.

Heinz also released its first mayonnaise combination, Mayochup, last year.