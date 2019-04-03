× Hangover free alcohol? Scientist claims he’s created magic recipe

LONDON, Eng. — A British scientist says he has found a way to create a hangover free alcohol.

According to The Guardian, David Nutt plans to bring a safe synthetic alcohol substitute called ‘Alcarelle’ to the market within five years.

He claims it gives the same “relaxing and socially lubricating qualities” of regular alcohol but without the hangovers and other health issues.

“We know where in the brain alcohol has its ‘good’ effects and ‘bad’ effects, and what particular receptors mediate that – Gaba, glutamate and other ones, such as serotonin and dopamine. The effects of alcohol are complicated but … you can target the parts of the brain you want to target,” he explained to the paper.

He also added that based on the science used, no matter how much Alcarelle a person consumes, they cannot get drunk.

The Guardian reports that Nutt is currently working with food scientists and undergoing testing to make sure the product is safe.