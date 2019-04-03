FBI releases new drawings from Lorain serial killer in hopes of identifying some of his 90 victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio - He has confessed to more than 90 murders, and the FBI is trying to identify Samuel Little's victims from sketches the serial killer is drawing in prison.

The FBI released pictures of 16 women in February.

Now there are now 10 new faces to identify.

You can see the new photos here.

78-year-old Little of Lorain, says he killed 94 women from 1970 to 2005.

Police have confirmed more than 36 cases so far, which would make Little one of the deadliest serial killers, according to the FBI.

He strangled all his victims and dumped their bodies. Without a gunshot or knife wound, many of the deaths were blamed on overdoses or accidents and murder investigations were never opened. The victims were often involved in prostitution or addicted to drugs. Their bodies sometimes went unidentified.

According to the FBI, Little remembers his victims and the killings in great detail.

Little pleaded guilty to a Texas woman's death in January and has been convicted in the deaths of three women from California.

The FBI says Little is in poor health and will likely stay in prison in Texas until his death.

The agency is releasing these photos now to identify his victims and provide closure and justice in unsolved cases.

If you have any information that can help, call 800-634-4097.

