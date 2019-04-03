Driver who hit a 9-year-old playing in her yard turns himself in, says he was fighting off an armed carjacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**warning**- The video above is graphic and disturbing to watch

LITHONIA, Georgia - The driver involved in the hit-and-run of a 9-year-old girl as she played in her front yard has turned himself in, according to CNN affiliate WSB.

Gabriel Fordham turned himself in on Tuesday, said the news station, which was present when he arrived at the jail.

He is accused of hitting LaDerihanna Holmes with his car on Friday, crashing into her home and then fleeing the scene.

Fordham's attorney, Ryan Williams, told WSB that Fordham was fighting off a carjacker when the crash occurred.

"Someone jumped in his vehicle with a pistol, put the gun to his face, made him drive, and the whole time my client was driving, he was kind of directing the path," Williams said.

Williams says that Fordham is "apologetic and he wants to help this family get closure to this issue."

LaDerihanna was outside playing with a friend when she caught just a glimpse of a dark car speeding toward her.

Surveillance footage shows the car flying over the curb of the girl's front lawn in Lithonia, Georgia, near Atlanta. LaDerihanna starts to sprint, but she couldn't outrun the careening car as it crashes into her and then into her house.

The 9-year-old suffered a fractured skull and a shattered pelvis that's broken in three places.

"She was lifeless. I was screaming," said LaDerihanna's mother, Charlotte Bolton.

LaDerihanna was hospitalized in critical condition after Friday's crash. She's since been upgraded to stable condition, her mother said Tuesday.

Bolton said even she felt the impact of the crash from inside the house.

"I heard a very bad sound, and my house shook like an earthquake," the mother said. "I immediately knew something was wrong. I screamed, 'My baby!' because I knew she was on the porch."

She raced to the front lawn, where "a lady had gotten my baby from between the car and my house," Bolton said. "Another gentleman started doing CPR."

LaDerihanna's father scooped her up and drove her to the hospital. Bolton followed another car.

As neighbors scrambled to help, the driver of the car fled without checking on the girl.

"He's caught on camera taking part in this horrific situation that turned into a miracle for this child. I've just never seen anything like this in my entire career," said attorney L. Chris Stewart, who is representing the girl's family.

It's also a small miracle that the family had security footage capturing both the crash and the back side of a man who fled the car.

The idea for the camera stemmed from a theft at the home.

"Someone had (stolen) my son's bicycle out of the front yard, and my husband said, 'I'm going to get cameras for the house,' " Bolton said.

But a few weeks ago, Bolton's husband thought the camera wasn't needed anymore and canceled the iCloud recording service.

"And I told him, 'We need those cameras back running.' And if it wasn't for that, we wouldn't have anything," she said.

In addition to leaving LaDerihanna critically injured, he also severely damaged the family's home.

"This car is deep in my house," Bolton said. "My basement is destroyed."

LaDerihanna is trying to stay positive as she recovers from her extensive injuries.

"She's in a lot of pain, but she's in good spirits," her mother said. "She's a strong little girl. She's talking, she's laughing, she's joking. She's talked to her friends."

Bolton said the family is grateful for the "wide outpouring of love and support all across the world."

"LaDerihanna wanted me to tell everyone thank you so much for your prayers, your well wishes," she said.

"To all of her new friends she's gained around the world, she wanted me to say thank you for contributing to her GoFundMe that's in her name that's to pay for her unpaid medical bills, her rehabilitation and long-term care."

By Wednesday morning, donors had contributed more than $44,000 to the GoFundMe account for LaDerihanna's medical bills.