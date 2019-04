× David’s Beef Back Ribs

BEEF BACK RIBS INDOORS

2 RACKS BEEF BACK RIBS (4-5 LBS. FEEDS ABOUT 4)

1 TBS SMOKED PAPRIKA

1 TBS SMOKED BLACK PEPPER

2 TBS WILLINGHAM’S CAJON HOT OR ORIGINAL SEASONING RUB (OR FAVORITE)

1 CUP APPLE CIDER OR JUICE FOR BASTING

2 TBS APPLE CIDER VINEGAR FOR BASTING

1 CUP PLUS FAVORITE BBQ SAUCE

PREHEAT OVEN TO 250F COOKING TIME 4 1/2 HOURS

PLACE RACK OF RIBS ON COUNTER BONES SIDE UP. STARTING AT THE NARROW END ,USING A PARING KNIFE, SEPARATE A CORNER OF THE PAPERY FILM FROM THE HEAVIER WHITE LINING ON THE RIBS. GRAB THE CORNER WITH A PAPER TOWEL AND RIP THE WHOLE SHEET OF FILM FROM THE RIBS. REPEAT WITH SECOND RACK.

COMBINE PAPRIKA, BLACK PEPPER, AND SEASONG RUB IN A SMALL BOWL. RUB MIXTURE INTO BOTH SIDES OF THE RIBS. (YOU MAY HAVE A COUPLE TEASPOONS LEFT OVER.) PLACE RIBS MEAT SIDE UP ON A FOIL OR PARCHMENT COVERED BAKING SHEET. PLACE IN A 250 DEGREE OVEN FOR 2 HOURS.

COMBINE APPLE JUICE OR CIDER WITH THE APPLE CIDER VINEGAR. AFTER RIBS HAVE COOKED 2 HOURS, BASTE RIBS WITH SOME OF THE JUICE MIXTURE. COVER RIBS LOOSELY WITH FOIL AND COOK ANOTHER HOUR. BASTE AGAIN AND RETURN RIBS TO OVEN FOR ANOTHER HOUR. THIS MAKES 4 HOURS. REMOVE FOIL FOR FINAL ½ HOUR IN OVEN. ADD SOME SAUCE TO RIBS DURING THE LAST 10 MINUTES. CAREFULLY CARVE SOME PORTIONS,,AND SERVE.

ENJOY!