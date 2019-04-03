Crawford Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

CRESTLINE, Ohio – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Crestline.

Deputies responded to Crestline Rd near the intersection of Chambers Rd in response to a single vehicle accident around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a press release, the driver, 32-year-old Julie Plew, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the vehicle was headed east on Crestline when it went off the left side of the road and down into a ditch.

Investigators believe the vehicle went air born when it left the ditch and hit a tree and utility pole.

According to a press release, the vehicle continued traveling eastbound and began to rotate before hitting another tree.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Whetstone Township Fire, Portsmouth EMS, Jefferson Township Fire and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.