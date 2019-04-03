Convicted sex offender arrested on new rape charge, more charges possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio- A man who served 15 years in prison after being convicted of sexual offenses has now been arrested again on a similar charge.

Troy Reidy is facing a rape charge and being held in the Erie County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

"He was supposed to turn himself in Tuesday morning and when he didn't our detective went looking for him," said Chief Deputy Jared Oliver of the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives Bob Rieger and Alexis Harvey said they put Reidy's mug shot on social media and soon received several tips. Those tips led them to Riedy, who was at a friend's home.

He is accused of raping a woman in January, and Rieger says there may be additional charges soon.

"After my investigation began he allegedly re-offended in the city of Sandusky. Detectives there have a separate investigation going on as we speak."

Reidy was convicted in 1997 on sexual offenses and served 15 years in prison. He was released in 2012.

"He has a long history of criminal behavior," said Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth.

Detectives say if there are any other victims they should call police right away.