Clouds increasing overnight followed by Thursday afternoon showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Clouds are increasing Wednesday night… and some of that cloud cover will become marginally productive with widely scattered showers on Thursday afternoon.

Here's a look at your overnight Fox 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

The bulk of the steadier shower pattern will arrive Friday morning.

There is a healthy chance that afternoon temperatures will head into much warmer territory this weekend. 60’s are the what we are forecasting for highs on Saturday with the exception of cooler shoreline. There’s also a higher and higher potential that we rise above the 70°F mark on Sunday and possibly Monday as well.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

The pattern is still featuring up and down temperatures through April 20th. Given the chances of precipitation every 3 days or so starting Thursday/Friday with little chance for a ridge of warmth to develop, the possibility for some light snow is still on the table through the 3rd week of April!

Latest forecast information, here.