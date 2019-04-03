× Cleveland Browns sign TE/FB Orson Charles

CLEVELAND-Just days after introducing Odell Beckham to Cleveland and announcing the addition of four new players to the roster, the Cleveland Browns continue to grow their team.

The Browns announced Wednesday the signing of Orson Charles. Charles appeared in 13 games with two starts at tight end/fullback last year.

Charles was originally selected by Cincinnati in the fourth-round of the 2012 draft.

Orson Charles is a native of Tampa, Florida and attended Georgia.

