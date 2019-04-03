× Celine Dion embarking on first U.S. tour in 10 years, coming to Cleveland this fall

CLEVELAND — Mark your calendars! Celine Dion is kicking off her Courage World Tour this fall and tickets go on sale next week.

Dion announced Wednesday to a packed house of fans during a special live event at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles that she will be ending her Las Vegas residency to embark on a world tour.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world. I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album…coming later this year,” Dion said.

This will be her first United States tour in 10 years.

The Courage World Tour will make its stop in Cleveland on October 18 at 7:30 p.m at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at www.TheQArena.com.

All online ticket orders will also come with one copy of Dion’s new English album scheduled for release this fall.

Tickets can also be purchased at northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations beginning Monday, April 15.

The Courage World Tour will kick-off September 18 in Quebec City and make stops in over 50 cities including Montreal, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Miami, Dallas, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and more.

For more information visit celinedion.com.

