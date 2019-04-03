California hospital accused of secretly recording women during childbirth



LA MESA, California – Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa is being sued for allegedly allowing hidden cameras to record female patients who were giving birth or having surgery.

KUSI reports one of the lawsuits is being brought by an anesthesiologist.

The doctor says he reported to administrators there were tiny cameras in operating rooms of the hospital’s Women’s Center.

He says he was told the cameras were set up to catch people trying to steal Propofol, even though they were a privacy violation.

The doctor says he was forced to resign because of intimidation and harassment when he complained.

Sharp HealthCare and Sharp Grossmont Hospital have also been named as defendants in a lawsuit brought by at least 86 women who said they were secretly recorded while they were in the Women’s Center operating rooms.

Court papers filed by the women plaintiffs said the hospital recorded approximately 1,800 surgical procedures.