'Be cautious and drive carefully': OSHP urges responsible teen driving ahead of prom season

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Prom season is just around the corner and Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging responsible teen driving.

OSHP wants to remind parents and students that teenage drivers are one of the state’s most at-risk groups.

“We encourage teenage drivers to be cautious and drive carefully,” said Governor DeWine. “The Ohio State Highway Patrol is dedicated to keeping all drivers safe during prom season and all year long.”

According to patrol officers, more than 132,000 crashes between 2016 and 2018 involved at least one teenage driver. 71% of these crashes can be contributed to actions of teen drivers.

OSHP says that at-fault teen driver crashes have resulted in 255 deaths and over 39,000 injuries. In fatal crashes, OSHP reports that 18% of at-fault teen drivers were impaired.

“In a collaborative effort with local agencies, we will exercise high visibility to ensure you make it home safe,” said Lt. Leo Shirkey Post Commander. “We encourage everyone to be responsible by not participating in dangerous behaviors, such as distracted or impaired driving. Together we can make this year’s prom experience a memorable one instead of tragic one.”

Citizens are encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers.

For more information regarding teen driving citations, click here.