Alianna’s Alert: Ohio law will go into effect Thursday after teen’s tragic murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS -- An Ohio law named after 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze will go into effect Thursday.

Alianna's Alert will require schools to call parents within 120 minutes of the start of the school day if a child is marked absent and parents have not provided prior notification to the school.

The law is the result of the tragic murder of Alianna.

The teen was abducted on her way to school in January of 2017. She was last seen getting off an RTA bus and walking near 93rd and Kinsman in Cleveland.

Cleveland police officers found her body three days later in a home on Fuller Avenue; the abandoned home was torn down in December of 2018.

Christopher Whitaker, the man who kidnapped and killed Alianna, is currently sitting on death row.

**Watch a past report, above; continuing coverage, here.**