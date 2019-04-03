Akron police search for suspects in home invasion and robbery

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are investigating a home invasion and robbery.

Police say they responded to a call in the 300 block of Storer Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release, the victim says three men entered his home and assaulted him.

He says at least one man was armed with a handgun. Another man had a sledge hammer.

The victim told police he was hit over the head when he wrestled with the suspect who was carrying a gun.

He says he got the gun and the suspects ran away.

Police say the victim fired a shot toward them inside the house.

The victim had a laceration on the top his head. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490.

Google Map for coordinates 41.094301 by -81.556603.

