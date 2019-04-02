Troopers seize $7,000 in meth in Ashtabula traffic stop

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is releasing details on a drug arrest that happened March 23 on I-90 in Ashtabula County.

According to the highway patrol, troopers stopped a driver with California plates for a marked lanes violation.

Troopers reported they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed what troopers called a “user amount” of marijuana.

Troopers also found 85 grams of methamphetamine, according to the highway patrol.

It has a street value of $7,000.

The driver, Derek L. Tackitt, 57, of Clayton, New York, was taken to the Ashtabula County Jail.

He faces charges of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.