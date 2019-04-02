Tips lead Wickliffe police to drug suspects near city park

WICKLIFFE, Ohio – Acting on tips about drug activity, police surveillance on Nehls Park Drive resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

Wickliffe police say a detective witnessed a drug transaction and called for patrol officers.

According to police, one person tried to run away but was caught nearby.

The 32-year-old suspect was charged with trafficking crack cocaine in the vicinity of juveniles, obstructing police, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of criminal tools, and carrying a concealed weapon-knife.

A second suspect had a loaded .40 caliber handgun, marijuana, viagra, ecstacy and $3,000 in cash, according to police.

The 34-year-old Garfield Heights man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and drug charges.

Both men are being held in the Wickliffe jail.

In a Facebook post, Wickliffe police acknowledge the success of having a good relationship with the community.

“This is an example of what we can do when we work in partnership with our residents; even if it takes some time.”

