‘Those are sweet,’ see Baker Mayfield’s reaction to new Browns uniforms

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns announced last week that 2019 will be the final season in their current uniforms.

So what’s on tap for 2020?

“Nothing fancy,” the Browns said at the time.

Then Monday the team released a clip of quarterback Baker Mayfield getting a sneak peak at the new uniforms.

.@bakermayfield got a sneak peek at the mockups for our new 2020 uniforms today … 👀 pic.twitter.com/Nk4qKiKcpU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 1, 2019

Complete with rally possum hanging in the background, you see Baker’s face, but not the uniform.

“Oh, I like it,” he says.

“Those are sweet,” Baker says in response to what is in store for the Browns NFL Color Rush uniforms.

Dee Haslam said the uniforms will be a hit with fans. “I think we got it right this time,” she said.

We’re looking forward to it, Brownies.