Show Info: April 2, 2019
Easter with Breads & Beyond
It wouldn’t be Easter season without a visit from Breads & Beyond. They share their take on Hot Cross Buns with Orange Marmalade.
5578 State Rd., Parma 44134
MishMoccs
Handmade leather baby moccasins intended to guide a child’s first steps and honor our veteran’s sacrifice. https://www.mishmoccs.com/
Easter Tablescpaes
Update your dining room table just in time for Easter thanks to William Sonoma at Pinecrest.
211 Park Ave Ste 113, Beachwood 44122
Grand Pacific Popcorn
8064 Columbia Rd.
Olmsted Falls, OH 44138
Call us at 440-235-2886
https://grandpacificpopcorn.com/
Canary Travel
Canary Travel Deal of the Week
Cancun & Punta Cana Charters
Save up to $300
Book by: April 7th
Travel by: May 31st
Call Canary Travel to book: 216-252-1000
Magician David Anthony
The I-X Indoor Amusement Park is underway. In addition to rides, food, and family fun don’t miss a performance by David Anthony.
Addicted Coffee
13743 Madison Ave,
Lakewood, OH 44107
https://www.addictedcoffeebar.com/
Five Wines for Spring
Erin Chenault, Owner of Viva Bene in Hudson, shares five unique wines for spring.
219 N Main Street, Hudson, OH 44236
330-653-9800