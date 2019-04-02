Possible criminal charges could be coming after body of 18-year-old found days after party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio-A heartbreaking end to the search for a teenager who disappeared after attending an underage drinking party.

The body of Aidan Paul Jewell, 18, was found Tuesday afternoon in a pond.

"There's gonna be severe penalties to all that were involved," said Marlboro Township Police Chief Ron Devies.

Jewell’s body was discovered in a shallow pond near State Route 44 and Pontius Street in the Stark County community.

"We do know that he had been impaired with either alcohol, drugs or a combination of both," said Chief Devies.

Investigators say Aidan attended a party Saturday night near the pond where his body was found. Police say there were about 20 underage guests at the home and adjacent barn. The party was hosted by a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old while their parents were away.

"He had became ill and he was in a barn at the rear of the property and they went back to check on him and he was gone; his cell phone was left behind," said the chief.

Aidan's father called police Sunday night after he got home from work and realized his son had not returned home. That sparked a massive search effort.

"Highway patrol helicopter, to the drones, to all the firefighters, to the Summit County dive team, the FBI has been here," said Devies.

"Tell everybody to go home and hug their kids; tell them you love them," said family friend Michael Tucker.

News of Aidan's death shook people who knew him, especially classmates at Marlington High School near Alliance, where Aidan was a senior.

"Everyone was kind of upset about it. I didn't know him personally, but still someone from your school dead, you know, it affects you," said Marlington High School sophomore Isaiah Harrison.

"We just wish the best for his family and we're so sad; we're all praying for them," said his grandmother, Sheila Davis.

"My thoughts and prayers go to that family because, as a parent, I couldn't even imagine going through that," said parent Sylvia McElroy.

"If it's ruled accidental, there's still going to be arrests made in this case because obviously it was an underage consumption of alcohol. There's use of illicit drugs at the scene," said the police chief.

Chief Devies says, in addition to alcohol, the teens were using marijuana, mushrooms and ecstasy.

An autopsy will be completed to determine exactly how Aidan died. Investigators say they will also look into how the teens obtained the drugs and alcohol. They say the parents were not aware of the party; the father was away on business and the mother was visiting relatives.

