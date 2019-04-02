Pop-up building brick bar coming to Cleveland this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A first of its kind pop-up bar is heading to Cleveland this summer.

According to The Brick Bar Facebook page, the bar will consist of over 1 million blocks, which will be transported and assembled in Cleveland. It will be open from 5 p.m. July 12 to 8 p.m. July 14. A specific location has not yet been announced.

The bar will feature sculptures made completely from building blocks. It will also have blocks for customers to shape into their own creations and prizes for the best builders.

There will be local DJs throughout the day.

Tickets will be limited and sold on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets include entry for 90 minutes.

The bar will only be around for two nights.