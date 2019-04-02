Police: Man drives off road into Walgreen’s sign in Canton

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police are investigating a one-car crash that happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Cleveland Ave NW.

Police say a driver headed south on Cleveland Ave NW failed to negotiate the curve at the split in the roadway.

The car went into the yard of the Walgreen’s Pharmacy and crashed into the sign, according to police.

The driver was trapped inside the car.

The Canton Fire Department rescued the driver and transported him to Mercy Medical Center.

The driver had serious injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.