Ohio would honor presidential popular vote under proposal

Posted 1:15 pm, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:17PM, April 2, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio  — Ohio’s coveted electoral votes would be delivered to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote under a proposal making its way toward the state’s fall ballot.

The amendment, certified Monday, would force lawmakers to assure the Electoral College’s votes are delivered to whichever candidate wins the most votes nationally, rather than the most votes within Ohio.

The popular vote winner has lost five times in U.S. history, twice since 2000. Republican victories in Ohio helped tip the 2000 election in favor of Republican George W. Bush over Democrat Al Gore and the 2016 election in favor of Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

A national movement is burgeoning to defy the Electoral College system and to honor the popular vote in presidential elections.

