× Missing Indiana baby may be in ‘extreme danger’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Kayden Matthew Fresh.

Kayden is 19 months old.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue, yellow, and white Paw Patrol t-shirt and blue/grey shorts.

Kayden may be in the company of Jaxx Damian Falconberry.

Falconberry is 28 and drives a black 2004 Chevy Impala 4 door with Indiana plate ALV239.

Kayden is missing from Madison, Indiana which is 92 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday April 1, 2019 at 8:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kayden Matthew Fresh, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at (812)265-2648 or 911.

