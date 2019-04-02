Live: Eastlake man charged with assaulting teen he caught allegedly raping child faces judge

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – 20-year-old Rick Adams is being arraigned on assault charges Tuesday in Willoughby Municipal Court.

Adams was arrested March 21 when he assaulted a 17-year-old who he says was molesting a child in a home in Eastlake.

“I kinda blacked out,” Adams said in an interview with the FOX 8 I-Team. “I saw a 17-year-old molesting a 5-year-old. I wanted to help the young boy and that was all I was thinking about was getting it stopped.”

The 17-year-old was also arrested and charged with rape.

Another court will decide whether the teen will be charged as an adult.

