Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Quicken Loans Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Jurassic World Live Tour is making its Cleveland debut at Quicken Loans Arena this October, and tickets are now on sale.

The show is described as an "exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that will bring the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans in the Cleveland area."

The production is said to feature more than 24 life-sized dinosaurs, each custom-built with the latest technology, scientific precision and Hollywood studio quality.

**Watch the video, above, for a preview!**

“Working with a world-class production team and Universal filmmakers, we have extended the Jurassic World canon with a new story that can only be told through this live, arena spectacular as we bring full-scale dinosaurs to generations of fans around the globe,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, Chief Operating Officer of Feld Entertainment, the worldwide leader in live, touring family entertainment. “We have maximized the power of everything we do at Feld Entertainment, pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation to ensure audiences have an authentic, awe-inspiring experience. Fans will leave with a sense of wonder, as if they’ve boarded the boat to Isla Nublar and literally stepped into Jurassic World.”

The show will be at the Q from October 3-6.

Visit jurassicworldlivetour.com for tickets and more information.