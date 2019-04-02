× Joint committee agrees on deal to hike state gas, diesel tax

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A committee of the Ohio House and Senate has approved a proposal to increase the state tax on gas by 10.5 cents a gallon and the tax on diesel fuel by 19 cents to maintain deteriorating roads and bridges.

The joint conference committee approved the increases Tuesday. The compromises on the tax increases in the state transportation budget were expected to be approved by the full House and Senate later Tuesday. Both new tax rates would start July 1.

The proposed increases would mean Ohioans would pay a state tax rate of 38.5 cents per gallon on gas and 47 cents a gallon on diesel fuel.

The conference report on the transportation budget approved Tuesday also allows for the removal of front license plates starting July 1, 2020.