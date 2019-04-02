Jimmy Kimmel asks Khloe Kardashian if it’s time to stop dating basketball players

The Kardashian sisters are promoting the return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The trio made a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel used the opportunity to ask Khloe about her most recent relationship, but didn’t name Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson in his question.

“I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with…is it time to stop dating basketball players?” he asked.

The crowd cheers and Khloe responds, “I don’t know. I like what I like. What can I say?”

“But I do agree,” she then admits. “I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and I should probably start to date like accountants or something like that.”

Khloe and Thompson share a daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe gave birth in April of 2018.

Cheating rumors involving Tristan surfaced just before True was born when photos and videos came out of Thompson with other women.

The two had remained a couple until February, when news broke that Thompson allegedly cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Previously, Khloe was married to NBA player Lamar Odom.