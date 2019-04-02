I-Team: Story behind courtroom attack caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new developments surrounding courtroom chaos caught on camera when a local inmate attacked his defense attorney.

A report released to the I-Team gives new insight into what led to the attack, but we’ve also learned a deputy will not be punished for how he had handcuffed the inmate even though it didn’t follow policy.

The incident happened in the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. David Chislton used his handcuffs as a weapon to assault defense attorney Aaron Brockler. That set off a melee in the courtroom of Judge Nancy Margaret Russo.

Chislton flew into a rage as the judge sentenced him to nearly 50 years for starting a massive fire, carrying out a domestic attack, and more.

We’ve obtained the report written by the deputy who had brought Chislton into court. The report shows during sentencing, Chislton said to his attorney, “Where are all these years coming from? We did not talk about that. I should have taken this to trial.”

Earlier, Attorney Brockler told us he had tried to calm the inmate.

The I-Team has also found no discipline will be issued against deputy Jeffrey Turner. Turner had handcuffed the prisoner in front. Yet, the policy of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is to handcuff in back. If Chislton had been handcuffed in back, he would not have been able to take the swing he did to start the attack.

Oddly, Deputy Turner wrote he handcuffed Chislton in front “for security purposes.” He also wrote he did that because he expected Chislton to need to sign paperwork.

Meantime, we’re watching since there could be more to come following what happened in that courtroom. The I-Team has learned the attorney attacked is considering a civil lawsuit. So, we may see more fallout surrounding courtroom security and what deputies did and didn't do.

Some courtroom witnesses also contradict some of what the deputy put in his report.

Weeks later, the attorney is still recovering from some of his injuries.

