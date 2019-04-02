Hour-by-hour forecast: Temps in 40s.. then check out the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Temperatures finally climbed into near-normal territory on Tuesday. Most, if not all, of this weekend’s snow pack has melted.

Here is a look at temperatures heading into early Wednesday:

The next system will arrive with rain showers on Thursday and Friday. Rain amounts from Thursday night will end up around a 1/4″. There’s a slim possibility of a brief rain/snow mix early Thursday before spending most of the time as a cool rain shower pattern.

There is a decent chance that afternoon temperatures will break toward much warmer this weekend. 60s°F at the very least… and a CHANCE that we will break 70°F on Sunday and early Monday before we cool back down. It’s our optimistic hope that the FOX 8 Weather Team won’t need to tweak these numbers too much.

Here is your 8-day forecast: