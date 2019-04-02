Grafton fire investigation underway as fire changes Main Street

GRAFTON, Ohio - The facade of Main Street in Grafton has changed after a fire destroyed several buildings.

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

One building collapsed in the fire. Local favorite, Lu's Pizza, was so heavily damaged it will have to be demolished for safety.

Both buildings have been in the heart of downtown Grafton since the 1890s.

The fire began in a vacant space, at what was formerly Bistro 216, according to Village Administrator Joe Price.

It spread to a neighboring building and damaged six apartments.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lorain County Association of Fire Investigators are investigating.

