Goodbye, buttered popcorn! Ohio’s favorite jelly bean flavor changes again

Ohio’s favorite jelly bean flavor has changed again.

Candystore.com studied over 11 years of candy sale data and results from over 23,000 survey responses to come up with the answer.

It’s black licorice!

In Ohio last year, Buttered Popcorn was the No. 1 favorite flavor. Coming in at No. 2 for the Buckeye State was black licorice, then cherry in third place.

This year, black licorice is No. 1 followed by cinnamon and buttered popcorn.

America’s favorite flavor? Buttered popcorn.

According to Candystore.com, on a normal year, over 16 billion beans are made just for the Easter season.

Source: CandyStore.com.