× Funeral arrangements announced for Beachwood teacher killed in car crash

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – Funeral services will be held in Cleveland Heights Wednesday for Arthur Gugick.

The 59-year-old Beachwood High math teacher and LEGO master died Saturday when the Uber he was riding in was hit by another car that ran a red light.

Gugick and Barbara Becker were killed in the crash.

Funeral services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Rd in Cleveland Heights at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Gugick was born in New York City.

Graveside funeral services will be held in Elmont, New York on Friday.

Gugick had two sons.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in memory of Arthur to the Carol Kestenbaum Foundation.

The foundation was started in memory of Carol Kestenbaum who was killed when she was 20 by a suicidal person. The foundation helps support the Long Island Crisis Center’s Suicide Prevention program.

Continuing coverage here.