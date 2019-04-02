Fox Recipe Box: Sam Sylk’s Catfish Steak & Lady Z’s Broccoli Salad

Posted 12:38 pm, April 2, 2019

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Sam and Zenobia Sylk know a thing or two about good tasting food. 'Sam Sylk's Chicken and Fish' restaurants are a popular dining destination in Northeast Ohio and the chain is about to open a 4th restaurant in Garfield Heights.

In honor of the new location, the busy couple visited the Fox 8 Morning Show and shared a few of their favorite recipes with Wayne Dawson. Sam had Wayne try his hand at breading and frying catfish steaks, while Lady Z taught him how to make her famous Broccoli Salad.

Lady Z's Broccoli Salad
         
1 head broccoli, diced into tiny pieces (about 3 cups)
1 cup cherry tomatoes, diced small (can add more)
½ red onion, diced small
1 cup smoked cheddar cheese, diced into tiny cubes (can use less)
8 oz bacon, cooked & diced (I used low sodium turkey bacon)
1 cup mayonnaise
½ cup ranch dressing
1 tablespoon parsley
*optional ingredients* raisins, pasta, seeds, peppers nuts.

