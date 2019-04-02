Fox Recipe Box: Sam Sylk’s Catfish Steak & Lady Z’s Broccoli Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Sam and Zenobia Sylk know a thing or two about good tasting food. 'Sam Sylk's Chicken and Fish' restaurants are a popular dining destination in Northeast Ohio and the chain is about to open a 4th restaurant in Garfield Heights.

In honor of the new location, the busy couple visited the Fox 8 Morning Show and shared a few of their favorite recipes with Wayne Dawson. Sam had Wayne try his hand at breading and frying catfish steaks, while Lady Z taught him how to make her famous Broccoli Salad.

Lady Z's Broccoli Salad



1 head broccoli, diced into tiny pieces (about 3 cups)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, diced small (can add more)

½ red onion, diced small

1 cup smoked cheddar cheese, diced into tiny cubes (can use less)

8 oz bacon, cooked & diced (I used low sodium turkey bacon)

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup ranch dressing

1 tablespoon parsley

*optional ingredients* raisins, pasta, seeds, peppers nuts.