Fans crash presale sites for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ tickets as new trailer is released

The movie doesn’t come out until April 25, but Avengers fans were so anxious to purchase tickets for “Avengers: Endgame,” multiple presale ticket websites crashed when the tickets went on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

According to CNBC, online queues on Fandango had wait times that exceeded an hour.

“Moviegoers have been anxiously awaiting this moment for a very long time, as today is the day when they can finally reserve their seats on Fandango for the one movie everyone’s talking about,” Erik Davis, managing editor at Fandango, said in a statement Tuesday. “It’s taken more than ten years to see the culmination of this incredible and historic superhero saga.”

The film is expected to give some closure to “Infinity War.”

On Atom Tickets, “Avengers: Endgame” has sold three time more tickets in the first hour of sales than “Infinity War” did last year.