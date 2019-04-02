Deborah Norville shares photo, says ‘everything went great’ with surgery

“Inside Edition” anchor Deborah Norville gave an update Tuesday following surgery to remove a cancerous lump from her neck.

Norville said on Instagram that “everything went great.” She shared a photo with “Inside Edition” of herself one hour after the procedure.

Inside Edition's @DeborahNorville smiles after waking up from surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule. https://t.co/QpTqAFY6qQ pic.twitter.com/S4jDLPlQ52 — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) April 2, 2019

On Monday, the anchor shared a video message with fans, telling them about her diagnosis and surgery. She said many years ago, a viewer had reached out to her and told her she noticed Norville had a lump on her neck. Norville said she got it checked and it was nothing, at the time.

Years later, after she continued to get it checked, her doctor told her it now was something: a very localized form of cancer. Norville said she will not need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation.

Viewers and fans from all over sent her well wishes and said they were praying for her. Norville talked about how grateful she is. She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you again for all your kind words of encouragement. The world truly is filled with good people.”